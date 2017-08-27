WCNC
Close

Vigil held for slain 22-year-old man

Friends and family members of a 22-year-old man shot and killed back in January came together for a vigil in honor of his birthday.

WCNC 1:00 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A community came together to celebrate what would have been the 23rd birthday of a man who was shot and killed back in January.

Family and friends of Nathanel Jose Rodriguez gathered at the Independence Shopping Center for a memorial walk and vigil Sunday night.

Rodriguez was murdered January 2 on Monroe Road and CMPD says the incident remains unsolved. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call 704-432-8477.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories