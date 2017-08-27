Vigil held for slain 22-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A community came together to celebrate what would have been the 23rd birthday of a man who was shot and killed back in January.
Family and friends of Nathanel Jose Rodriguez gathered at the Independence Shopping Center for a memorial walk and vigil Sunday night.
Rodriguez was murdered January 2 on Monroe Road and CMPD says the incident remains unsolved. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call 704-432-8477.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs