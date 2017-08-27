Vigil held for slain 22-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A community came together to celebrate what would have been the 23rd birthday of a man who was shot and killed back in January.

Family and friends of Nathanel Jose Rodriguez gathered at the Independence Shopping Center for a memorial walk and vigil Sunday night.

Natanael Jose Rodriguez, submitted photo.

Rodriguez was murdered January 2 on Monroe Road and CMPD says the incident remains unsolved. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call 704-432-8477.

