Walmart promises to donate up to $20 million in Harvey relief efforts

#1 Walmart (source 24/7 Wall Street) (Photo: Getty Images)

Walmart is certainly living up to their slogan "Live Better" by making the lives of those affected by Harvey much better.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced Tuesday that they have committed to donating up to $20 million in support of relief efforts.

According to Walmart, their generous donation includes $10 million focused on support of American Red Cross shelters and $2 million in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Additionally, the company said they are launching a customer campaign with the American Red Cross. Walmart will match customer donations two to one with cash and product donations up to $10 million.

Walmart said their initial focus with their donations will be on mega-shelters. They will provide items to meet basic needs like water, infant formula, diapers, underwear and personal hygiene products.

"We will also aim to increase shelters by providing items such as TVs, DVDs, games and stuffed animals for children and healthy snacks," the company said in a press release Tuesday.

“Our Texas family of customers and associates are experiencing devastating impact from this storm,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart. “We are on the ground to help our friends and neighbors in the Gulf region, and we’ll continue to be in the tough days, weeks, and months ahead.”

