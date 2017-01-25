WATCH | Police dog bites man during Facebook live video

(Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

AKRON, Ohio -- Ohio's State Highway Patrol says a passenger accused of ignoring troopers' orders after a traffic stop was treated for bites from a police dog sent to clamp onto his leg as he broadcast live Facebook video of the encounter.

You can watch Facebook footage of the incident at the bottom of this story. The video in the player at the top of this story features dash cam recordings of the situation, which has been censored for language.

A spokesman tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2jwSlrt) the patrol will review the Monday night arrests in Akron to determine whether appropriate force was used.

A trooper initiated the stop over a missing license plate, but the driver continued to a home and later said he'd been unaware of the trooper.

Passenger Dannie Oliver became upset about the driver's arrest and started recording, including his sometimes profane commentary.

He says he was bit while getting the driver's ID card. Troopers said he ignored orders to leave the car.

Both men were jailed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the following statement to WKYC:

Following a pursuit, a subsequent incident occurred which resulted in a law enforcement canine bite. As with any use of force or injury, we are confident the resulting investigation will yield the facts and necessary actions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has strong policies which are compliant to law, CALEA standards, and best practices. Troopers requested medical services for the man and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Here is Facebook live video from the scene (app users WATCH HERE). NOTE: Footage contains offensive language.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.