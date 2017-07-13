WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Donnie Wahlberg makes surprise appearance at Waffle House
-
CMPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian in uptown charged
-
Shayla the puppy euthanized
-
A 19-year-old mother is dead after a single vehicle crash
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
CMPD officers perform CPR for over 30 minutes
-
Not cleaning up after your dog? Dog DNA will find out
-
'Blue Whale Challenge' social media challenge
-
Day care provider arrested
-
Gaston Police looking to curb burglary with 9pm Routine
More Stories
-
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Charlotte Waffle HouseJul 13, 2017, 5:26 a.m.
-
CMPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian in uptown chargedJul 12, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
President Trump holds press conference with French…Jul 13, 2017, 12:27 p.m.