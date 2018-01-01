News

Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Read Story
News

Huntersville Police release details from deadly officer-involved shooting

Read Story
Community

MLK Day celebrations and observances in Charlotte

Read Story
Weather

Charlotte area on snow watch through Wednesday

Read Story
News

CMPD identifies 2 children, mother dead in murder-suicide

Read Story
Local

14-year-old charged for accidentally shooting 10-year-old

Read Story
More Headlines

Updated 4:02 PM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Pics
    • Donate toys now

      Donate toys now
    • NBC Charlotte celebrates Make A Difference Day

      NBC Charlotte celebrates Make A Difference Day
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Charlotte, NC
    7 PM
    32°
    1 AM
    27°
    7 AM
    25°
    1 PM
    46°