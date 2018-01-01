More Headlines
Updated 4:02 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- News
Armed robbery suspect arrested following police chaseArmed robbery suspect arrested following police chase An armed robbery suspect was arrested Monday after police say he led them on a chase in east Charlotte.
- News
- 2 hours ago
- News
Honoring women behind the civil rights movementHonoring women behind the civil rights movement In uptown Charlotte Monday, the Levine Museum of the New South opened its doors to honor and teach the public about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
- News
- 6 minutes ago
- Traffic
Icy roadway believed to have caused tractor-trailer to overturnIcy roadway believed to have caused tractor-trailer to overturn Authorities are saying ice caused a tractor-trailer to overturn and slide down an embarkment on Statesville Road.
- Traffic
- 10 hours ago
- News
Man struck, killed by light rail in southwest CharlotteMan struck, killed by light rail in southwest Charlotte A man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the light rail tracks in southwest Charlotte Sunday.
- News
- 3 hours ago
- Crime
Man facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbedMan facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed A man is in the hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning.
- Crime
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Authorities: Man dies after 'accidentally' shooting himself at York Co. gun rangeAuthorities: Man dies after 'accidentally' shooting himself at York Co. gun range A man is dead after an alleged accidental shooting a gun range in York County.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Nation-World
Fiat Chrysler recalls 2017 Pacifica minivans for engine stalling problemFiat Chrysler recalls 2017 Pacifica minivans for engine stalling problem The company is recalling more than 160,000 minivans mainly in North America to fix the software problem.
- Nation-World
- 9 hours ago
- Local
2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 near West Boulevard2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 near West Boulevard Medic said two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-485 in west Charlotte Sunday night.
- Local
- 19 hours ago
- Panthers
Cam Newton clears Instagram accountCam Newton clears Instagram account He still follows three other accounts: his production company, his food truck company and his foundation.
- Panthers
- 1 day ago
- Nation-World
Trump defends self after comments: 'I'm not a racist'Trump defends self after comments: 'I'm not a racist' Trump's statement comes as reporters questioned him about his disparaging comments about African countries.
- Nation-World
- 19 hours ago
- Nation-World
On MLK Day, here's where to go to reflect on King's legacyOn MLK Day, here's where to go to reflect on King's legacy Museums across the country are planning special programming to mark both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the day of his assassination.
- Nation-World
- 2 days ago
- News
Person hit and killed by train on light railPerson hit and killed by train on light rail A pedestrian who was hit by a train on the light rail in south Charlotte Saturday night has died.
- News
- 1 day ago
- News
Teen's escape leads deputies to home where parents allegedly kept their 13 kids chainedTeen's escape leads deputies to home where parents allegedly kept their 13 kids chained
- News
- 11 minutes ago
- News
Mom speaks out about confronting bulliesMom speaks out about confronting bullies Mom speaks out about confronting bullies
- News
- 23 minutes ago
-
News
MN couple 'Sky High' after unusual proposal
-
Nation-World
Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct: 'I took her words to heart'
-
Nation-World
Simone Biles, four-time Olympic gold medalist, alleges Larry Nassar…
-
Nation-World
Four fights Trump and Congress must resolve to avert government shutdown
-
Nation-World
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
-
Nation-World
Hawaii worker who pushed button reassigned after bungled missile alert
-
Nation-World
CVS bans photo manipulation for store beauty brands, will place alert…
-
Nation-World
Fiat Chrysler recalls 2017 Pacifica minivans for engine stalling problem
-
Daily-Blast-Live
The best places in the U.S. to have tea like a royal!
-
Nation-World
Trump defends self after comments: 'I'm not a racist'
-
Nation-World
Hawaii changes protocols for alerts after missile false alarm
-
Nation-World
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Years of persistence led to holiday
-
Nation-World
Plane stops on cliff's edge after skidding off runway in Turkey
-
Nation-World
Trump official: Self-driving cars must benefit rural communities, not…
-
Nation-World
Prayers for California mudslides victims as death toll is 20
-
Nation-World
Trump: Program to protect 'Dreamers' is 'probably dead'
-
Weird
Car crashes into second floor of Calif. office building
-
Nation-World
How the Pences put Hoosier stamp on VP home
-
Nation-World
Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states
-
Nation-World
Federal government begins accepting DACA renewals following court order
-
News
42 mins ago 6:14 p.m.
Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte
-
PHOTOS: Farm on Carolinas' state line could be sight of possible stadium
-
News
53 mins ago 6:03 p.m.
Huntersville Police release details from deadly officer-involved shooting
-
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at Golden Globes 2018
-
Community
32 hour ago 10:32 a.m.
MLK Day celebrations and observances in Charlotte
-
Weather
58 mins ago 5:57 p.m.
Charlotte area on snow watch through Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, NFC wild-card round
-
-
News
52 mins ago 6:04 p.m.
CMPD identifies 2 children, mother dead in murder-suicide
-
Local
7 hour ago 12:13 p.m.
14-year-old charged for accidentally shooting 10-year-old
-
News
3 hour ago 4:02 p.m.
Armed robbery suspect arrested following police chase
-
News
7 mins ago 6:48 p.m.
Honoring women behind the civil rights movement
-
Traffic
10 hour ago 8:36 a.m.
Icy roadway believed to have caused tractor-trailer to overturn
-
News
3 hour ago 3:42 p.m.
Man struck, killed by light rail in southwest Charlotte
-
Crime
13 hour ago 5:26 a.m.
Man facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed
-
Local
11 hour ago 8:16 a.m.
Authorities: Man dies after 'accidentally' shooting himself at York Co.…
-
Nation-World
9 hour ago 9:53 a.m.
Fiat Chrysler recalls 2017 Pacifica minivans for engine stalling problem
-
Local
20 hour ago 11:08 p.m.
2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 near West Boulevard
-
Panthers
26 hour ago 4:31 p.m.
Cam Newton clears Instagram account
-
Nation-World
19 hour ago 11:51 p.m.
Trump defends self after comments: 'I'm not a racist'
-
Nation-World
60 hour ago 6:46 a.m.
On MLK Day, here's where to go to reflect on King's legacy