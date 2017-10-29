WCNC
Crews released from water rescue call on Lake Norman, firefighters say

WCNC 4:50 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Huntersville Fire Department said crews were released from a water rescue call after a person was reported safe and out of the water on Lake Norman Sunday afternoon.

At the time of the water rescue call, crews were heading to the scene in the 17900 block of Kings Point Drive in Cornelius.

Officials did not say what led to the water rescue call.

