Crews released from water rescue call on Lake Norman, firefighters say

CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Huntersville Fire Department said crews were released from a water rescue call after a person was reported safe and out of the water on Lake Norman Sunday afternoon.

At the time of the water rescue call, crews were heading to the scene in the 17900 block of Kings Point Drive in Cornelius.

Station 2 (with Marine 1) responding to Cornelius for a Water Rescue on Lake Norman, 17940 Blk of Kings Point Dr, Yield to responding units — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 29, 2017

*Lake Norman Update* Released from the call (patient out of the water & safe) responding now to a Fire Alarm, 10415 Block of Fairgate Rd... — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 29, 2017

Officials did not say what led to the water rescue call.

