11-foot python found in student's car

Davie, Fla. (WLTX) - Officers for the Davie Police Department had to apprehend a different kind of criminal while out on patrol early last week.

An 11-foot Reticulated Python was found inside the engine of a student's car in a neighborhood near the Nova Southeastern University.

Officers were able to safely pull the python from the engine and take it back to the station.

The snake has been turned over to the proper authorities that take care of exotic animals, but first, one officer had to be sure to get a picture.

