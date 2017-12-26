HUDSON, N.C. -- The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information on the shooting of a mule with an arrow.
The incident happened on December 22, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. An "unknown person(s) shot 'John' the mule with an arrow. If you know who is responsible, call Crime Stoppers."
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The owners of the mule are also offering a reward of $1,000.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 704-758-8300.
