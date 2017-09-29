GASTON COUNTY, N.C.-- Gaston County Fire investigators believe bed bugs are to blame after flames gutted a home Thursday afternoon.



A woman and her great-grandmother were inside the house off of Propst Road near Dallas, but they made it out safely.

"I need a fire truck! My house is on fire!" one of the women told dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by NBC Charlotte.

"Mama, come sit over here," she can be heard telling her great-grandmother.

No one was seriously injured, but several firefighters were treated for heat-related reasons.



Investigators said the fire started in the same room where the family previously sprayed rubbing alcohol after discovering bed bugs.

While rubber alcohol is considered an effective home remedy against bed bugs, it's also extremely flammable.

People have died after spraying their mattresses with insecticides and torched their homes using heat treatments.

Experts argue the only safe and effective way to get rid of bed bugs is to hire a professional.

© 2017 WCNC.COM