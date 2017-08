(Photo: Jonathan Wiles' Facebook page)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A video is making rounds on social media and it's not for the faint of heart.

A big snake was spotted on Hilton Head Island. Jonathan Wiles posted the video on his Facebook page showing what wildlife experts are calling a diamondback rattlesnake.

Jonathan says the snake rolled out of a wave right in front of him.

