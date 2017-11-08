Charlotte man finds bug crawling in salad

(Photo: Desmond Carter)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re eating, you may want to put your food down for this story.

Video of a live earwig bug in a man’s salad is making the rounds on social media. The video was taken after he bought the lunch from a local restaurant.

“I think I was trying to throw up everything I ate for the last two days,” said Desmond Carter.

Carter’s laughing now, but he certainly wasn’t after he took a big bite out of his organic salad from Farley’s Pizzeria.

“It’s a lunch special they do at Farley’s where it’s salad and six wings,” Carter said.

He says he got something special, but it wasn’t on the menu.

“Another coworker was like, ‘what is that crawling in your salad?’ And I was just like, ‘what?’” Carter asked. “Then I lifted up and looked, and it was literally squirming.”

It’s the sort of video that can make you lose your appetite. Farley’s got a glimpse and agreed. They issued the following statement in response:

“This is gross & unacceptable. We do take extra precaution to prevent things like this from happening. This type of pest likes moist vegetables, like lettuce, that’s why we clean & wash our lettuce more than once. It’s a rare occurrence and we sincerely apologize.”

“That’s pretty disgusting,” said Kelly McGill. “Not something you want to be biting into.”

As for Carter, there’s no hard feelings. But it’s a bit he’ll never forget.

“I will be checking everything,” he said. “I will most likely be cooking more to be honest and bring my food to work for lunch.”

