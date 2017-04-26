Fox sightings on the rise, wildlife officials say

PHOTO: Evan West/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new season has sprung and with it comes a new generation of animals, particularly foxes.

Fox sightings are on the rise but just because you see them doesn't mean the animals are fond of people.

"Foxes don't want to be around us," says Shawn Carroll, a wildlife technician with A1 Wildlife Control. "Foxes are just like the saying goes, sly as a fox."

A trapper by trade, Carroll estimates that he receives about a dozen calls specifically pertaining to foxes. While they usually aren't a nuisance, rabid foxes are the exception.

In June of 2016, a rabid fox bit a boy in Catawba County. The boy made a full recovery but Carroll says you never can trust wild animals.

"Biggest thing in any wildlife, leave it be," says Carroll.

Easier said than done for some.

© 2017 WCNC.COM