BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Goats in police cars eating veggies. No...not a new streaming show hosted by a former TV star, This time, one Belfast police officer has some interesting passengers.

Two kids, baby goats, were picked up by the Belfast PD wandering near High Street early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Fitzpatrick 'captured' the two kids and have them in his squad car driving around town.

The Facebook post says that while Sgt. Fitzpatrick loves the company; he is running out of vegetables for the goats. Anyone who might know the owners, please call 207-338-2420.

