Lawn Wars: Man calls police after 10-year-old cuts grass too low

AKRON -- A 10-year-old's parents were shocked when they received a letter in the mail from the Summit County Prosecutor's Juvenile division stemming from a complaint that their son cut their neighbors grass without permission.

Charles Wilson posted the letter to his Facebook page. It's addressed to the parents of Zachary Wilson and reads in part, "please be advised that Zachary Wilson is requested to have NO CONTACT directly or indirectly with James Muffet." Muffet is their 68-year old neighbor.

WKYC obtained the police incident report that lists Muffet as the victim. The incident occurred on June 26 and the report was filed two days later.

Muffet told police that Wilson "mowed his yard without permission and cut it too short, damaging the grass." Muffet also told police he gave Wilson's mother grass seed to replant the grass that was damaged. According to Muffet's statement, she said she would fix the grass but never did.

WKYC knocked on the door of the Wilsons and Muffet, but no one was available. Muffet's lawn appears to be in good shape.

While the grass appears to be all right, the letter from the prosecutor's office came to the Wilsons last week because of the incident report. It also states the office will continue to monitor the situation.

Muffet estimated the damage to his lawn would cost about $500 when talking to police.

