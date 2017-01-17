Library book returned 100 years later

031810-Library Books (Photo: WCNC)

SAN FRANCISCO – A California man finally returned a library book checked out by his great-grandmother 100 years before.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Webb Johnson returned a copy of “Forty Minutes Late” that was checked out from a now-defunct library in San Francisco. She checked out the book from the San Francisco Public Library’s Fillmore branch and died one week before its due date: December 1917.

The book was returned during the library’s amnesty program, which allows library cardholders to return overdue books without paying a fine. That’s good news for Johnson, who technically would’ve owed over $3,500 if the library didn’t cap fines at $5. Thanks to amnesty, he owed nothing at all when the book was returned.

Johnson told the Chronicle that he found the overdue book in 1996 and had never returned it.

“We figured it was ours now,” Johnson told the paper. “I’m guilty. I now it. Guilty, guilty, guilty.”

Book turned in 100 YEARS late to @SFPublicLibrary. (This makes us feel better about our OWN overdues!) https://t.co/5hXNdaSzlP — LibraryReads (@LibraryReads99) January 14, 2017

