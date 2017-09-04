Man playing fantasy football loses toddler, charged with child neglect, FL deputies say

Jesus Martinez, 27, of Holiday didn’t realize the girl in his care was missing until a 6-year-old in the house told him she was missing, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday for child neglect after losing track of a 2-year-old girl while participating in a fantasy football draft on his phone.

A citizen found the toddler at the intersection of Orange Drive and Kibler Lane, which is more than 1,000 feet from Jesus Martinez’s residence.

Martinez, 27, of Holiday didn’t realize the girl in his care was missing until a 6-year-old in the house told him she was missing, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old girl was wearing a dirty diaper when the citizen found her. The person changed the girl’s diaper, put clean clothes on the girl and called the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was not harmed.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Martinez at his home about an hour after they found the girl. Deputies took Martinez to the Land O’Lakes jail.

