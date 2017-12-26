NC considers asking dead to pay back extra benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Families of dead North Carolina state employees who received too much money from a disability program may be asked to pay back the benefits.

But the state might not get much back. It doesn’t plan to ask relatives to reopen estates, and it’s likely most of the 50 people who have died and were paid from the transitional disability income plan have already closed their estates.

The News and Observer of Raleigh reports that North Carolina last year began collecting the extra $870,000 doled out from the plan to about 60 people still receiving benefits. The state overpaid people from 2006 to 2016 because it didn’t reduce the amount by other benefits such as worker’s compensation or Social Security.

State officials are reducing monthly payments to get their money back.

