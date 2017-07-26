NC shopper confuses butternut squash with cubed cheese, man live tweets frantic ordeal

GREENVILLE, N.C. - One man's confusion at the grocery store about the difference between a vegetable and a dairy product has gone viral this week after a fellow shopper live-tweeted a hilarious exchange between the man and an employee.

At what was later found out to be a Harris Teeter in the Greenville area, a man was not pleased to find out that the two lbs of cubed cheese he bought at the store was actually diced butternut squash, which is in season during the late summer months.

Fortunately for the Internet, SBNation staffer James Dator, of Greenville, N.C. was there to watch the whole ordeal go down, and documented the frantic conversation live on twitter.

Determined to set things right, the man went straight back to the supermarket after realizing the mistake to exchange the "rabbit food" for the cubed cheddar. It gets even crazier from there.

Even after the store staff offered to give him a refund, the man demanded to be repaid in the cheese he was looking for, despite the store not selling cheese cut into cubes.

Read James Dator's hilarious recalling of the exchange below.

A very confused man is attempting to return his open diced butternut squash because he thought it was a giant box of cubed cheese. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

I can't believe this. They're saying he can't because it's open. He's saying it wasn't clearly labeled. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

There's a GIANT label that says butternut squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

They've agreed to refund his money. Now he's demanding they honor 2 pounds of cubed cheese for $2.97 as if it was priced like squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

"Sir we don't have 2 pound bags of cubed cheese"



"I have guests waiting!" — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

He wants them to give him two pounds of block cheese and have the deli counter slice it into cubes for him — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

This is his idea of an amicable solution to accidentally buying labeled squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

Oh god an employee trying to be helpful half heard the conversation and retrieved a whole butternut squash and it's a lot worse now — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

"I DON'T WANT RABBIT FOOD I JUST NEED SOME GOTDANG CHEESE!!!" — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

He's leaving without the cheese and took the squash with him. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

