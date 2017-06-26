Police stop driverless Amish buggy, horse takes nap in road

Police stop Amish buggy with no driver. Pic. Wooster Police Department (Photo: Custom)

APPLE CREEK, OH (AP/WKBN) – Police in Apple Creek say they had to make an unusual stop after finding a driverless Amish buggy going down the road.

In a Facebook post, the Wooster Police Department says the horse apparently decided to take a morning run Sunday without its owners. Police say the buggy was heading down State Route 250, and one sergeant jumped inside and managed to get the horse to stop.

The horse was tired and decided to take a nap while officers waited for the owners to arrive and take the horse home.

