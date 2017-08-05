Stiletto skates are now a thing thanks to Yves Saint Laurent

As if stiletto heels weren’t already hard enough to walk around in, a top designer is adding another challenge: roller skate stilettos.

High fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent is rolling out them out for their fall-winter collection.

The three-inch pumps come at a high price, $2,600.

Women on social media are having fun with the new form of footwear.

YSL is selling $2,000 shattered ankles. https://t.co/XsAYdRYXWd — Kate Edler (@MyMissus) August 3, 2017

Saint Laurent released the all new Roller skate stilettos. THANK YOU! About time. Heels were not challenging enough. #MustOwn — Arzoo Nagraik (@nagraik_arzoo) August 3, 2017

Hopefully the heel doesn’t break.

