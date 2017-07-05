This edible pizza bikini takes National Bikini Day to another level

Happy National Bikini Day!
A New York restaurant is celebrating National Bikini Day in a unique way this year by releasing a pizza bikini crafted right from their kitchen.
Villa Italian Kitchen teamed up with a food stylist to release its limited edition pizza bikini, made entirely of homemade dough, pepperoni, whole milk cheese, and California tomato sauce. Getting hungry yet?
This interesting, yet horrifying fashion look will be available on July 5 only for the cheap price of $10,000. The price includes a fitting with a stylist and the crafting of the customized suit, so you can make sure the greasy fashion fits perfectly.
Introducing Villa Italian Kitchen’s Pizza-Kini: the world’s most mouthwatering bikini! Now you can wear your favorite pizza! For just $10,000, we’ll set you up with our food stylist and help you get fitted for your own suit made from only the freshest ingredients, including homemade, hand-braided dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious pepperoni – all in honor of #NationalBikiniDay. Just message us to get started, but hurry – the most delicious swimwear on Earth is available in limited quantities and available for order on July 5 only! #VIK #Pizzakini . . . . . #pepperoni #pizza #pizza🍕 #pizzaria #pizzatime #pizzalover #italian #italianstyle #italiancuisine #garlic #foodstagram #mozzerella #cheese #food #foodporn #foodie #foodofinstagram #villaitalian #spaghetti #wings #foodcourt #lunch #lunchtime #delicious #nofilter
Interested in getting a pizza-kini? Drop the restaurant a message. If the idea of wearing edible toppings disturbs you, opt for a pizza-patterned bikini instead.
