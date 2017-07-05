This edible pizza bikini takes National Bikini Day to another level

(Photo: Villa Italian Kitchen Instagram)

Happy National Bikini Day!

A New York restaurant is celebrating National Bikini Day in a unique way this year by releasing a pizza bikini crafted right from their kitchen.

Villa Italian Kitchen teamed up with a food stylist to release its limited edition pizza bikini, made entirely of homemade dough, pepperoni, whole milk cheese, and California tomato sauce. Getting hungry yet?

This interesting, yet horrifying fashion look will be available on July 5 only for the cheap price of $10,000. The price includes a fitting with a stylist and the crafting of the customized suit, so you can make sure the greasy fashion fits perfectly.

Interested in getting a pizza-kini? Drop the restaurant a message. If the idea of wearing edible toppings disturbs you, opt for a pizza-patterned bikini instead.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM