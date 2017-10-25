WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Too old to trick-or-treat? Decades-old law in NC town says so

Gina Benitez, WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 10:27 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

APEX, N.C. (WRAL) — Trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition for many kids, but an Apex ordinance prohibits anyone older than 12 years old from participating.

The ordinance has been in place since 1973, but not many people in the city were aware.

Jennifer Parker has two children, ages 11 and 14. She said she was shocked to learn of the ordinance.

"I'm not sure if many Apex residents would even know about that," she said Wednesday.

Click here to read more.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories