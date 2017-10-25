Too old to trick-or-treat? Decades-old law in NC town says so

Halloween candy. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

APEX, N.C. (WRAL) — Trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition for many kids, but an Apex ordinance prohibits anyone older than 12 years old from participating.

The ordinance has been in place since 1973, but not many people in the city were aware.

Jennifer Parker has two children, ages 11 and 14. She said she was shocked to learn of the ordinance.

"I'm not sure if many Apex residents would even know about that," she said Wednesday.

