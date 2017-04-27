York Co. tourism executive director accused of stealing tanning lotion

Lisa Meadows (Photo: Submitted by York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- York County Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) suspended its executive director Wednesday after she was arrested by police.

Lisa Meadows was charged last week by police for stealing tanning lotion, according to a report confirmed by CVB.

Meadows, 58, has been head of CVB since 2012. CVB suspended Meadows for a week without pay Wednesday and will meet again in a week to make a final decision on Meadows' employment.

Assistant Director Auvis Cole was appointed interim director, while Meadows is suspended, a report confirmed by CVB.

