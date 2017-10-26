Spotted Bambi? Unique piebald deer captured on camera

(Photo: Jennifer Archer)

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A viewer on Wednesday captured video of a unique sight in Maine: a piebald deer.

Piebalds, also referred to as leucistic deer, suffer from a recessive genetic trait condition found in less than 1 percent of white-tailed deer, according to BuckManager.com.

In addition to lacking consistent pigment throughout their bodies, which results in splotches of white and brown and a diminished camouflage, piebalds' condition also puts them at risk for deformities such as bowing of the nose, short legs, arching spine and short lower jaws.

The woman who captured the video, Jennifer Archer, said she and her passenger Megan initially spotted the animal as they were about to use the on-ramp to I-295 in Freeport.

Archer said they pulled over, and it wasn't long before another woman pulled up behind them and called 911. She was convinced it was a goat they were seeing.

"[She thought] that someone had lost their pet goat, so she wanted to alert the authorities," Archer said. "No matter how many times we told her it was a deer … not a goat."

Archer called the sighting "a blessing," and said it's all her and her friends and family had been talking about all day.

