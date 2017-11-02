What are the odds? NC woman claims 2 lottery prizes on same day

Lottery Jackpot background with colorful balls. (Photo: Serafima82, Serafima82)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - She knows how to pick a winner.



Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.



Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. She went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize.



On the way home, she stopped and bought another ticket, and bingo! It was worth $1 million.



She chose to take the lump sum on the $1 million ticket, which was worth $417,012 after taxes.

© 2017 Associated Press