Woman ends 22-year marriage over husband's support for Trump

Divisions between supporters of President Trump and Hillary Clinton have taken a toll on plenty of relationships, reports Reuters, but this might be the most extreme example.

Gayle McCormick, a 73-year-old retired prison guard in Washington state who describes herself as a "Democrat leaning toward socialist," says she decided to end her marriage of 22 years after her husband announced at a lunch with friends last year that he was planning to vote for Trump. She says it was a "deal breaker."

"I was in shock," she told People magazine. "It was the breaking point. The Trump issue was the catalyst."

McCormick says it "totally undid" her that her husband could agree with Trump on anything and though it was a tough decision, she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for the Republican.

"When things are 51% good and 49% bad, you just stay," she says. "I was tired and older and I didn't want to argue and neither of us was going to change."

Her ex-husband declined to discuss the divorce with the New York Daily News. "Well, I'll be damned," he said when told it was in the news.

Some 16% of people polled by Reuters — including 22% of Clinton supporters — said they had stopped talking to a family member or close friend because of the election result.

