Woodpecker goes to town on power pole in Washington state

The damage to a power pole by a woodpecker. Photo: Snohomish County PUD / Facebook

A Snohomish County PUD customer recently noticed something peculiar about a power pole.



It was extremely damaged by a woodpecker, so they called Snohomish County PUD to report the damage.



But when crews arrived to check it out, the pole was so damaged it had to be replaced the same day.

"We are so lucky our customer called in when they did," the agency said in a Facebook post.



Officials weren't sure how long the pecking was going on, they said on Twitter.



"That's the answer to how much wood could be chucked," Snohomish County PUD Facebook friend Dorien Michaels said.

