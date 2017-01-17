Zebra carcass found on CA beach

(KSBY) -- A dead zebra was found Saturday on a beach in San Simeon, California.

California State Parks officials say they believe the zebra died of natural causes during recent rain storms and was washed from Pico Creek into the ocean. They said this has happened in the past.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the zebra is treated like a horse or domestic animal because it's the property of Hearst Ranch, and there are no plans to remove the carcass at this time.

