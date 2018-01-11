"What gave him the right?" Man accused of tattooing underage teens

Photo: York County Sheriff's Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A York County man is out on bail after police said he illegally tattooed two teenage girls, just 13 and 14-years-old.

Police said 28-year-old Christopher McGuire tattooed the teens inside of a home in December.

“It was infuriating. Like what gave him the right to touch somebody else’s child?” Christina Hall said.

Hall said McGuire tattooed a heart on her 14 -year-old daughter. And what’s really got under her skin is the placement.

“There’s no way he couldn’t have seen part of her breast,” Hall explained.

After filing a police report and giving her daughter a stern lecture, Hall said the next step is to go to the doctor to make sure there's no infection.

“He could have gave her a disease, or God knows what,” said Hall.

McGuire was previously arrested in Gastonia for assault on a female in May 2016. Four months later, he was charged with being disruptive and intoxicated.

