Witnesses say man struck by Amtrak train ignored warnings

Daylight scene of investigation on Lorick Circle and Lorick Avenue where an Amtrak Train Struck a Pedestrian. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX, AP) - COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia Police confirm one person is dead in a collision involving a train and male pedestrian.

Police say the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lorick Avenue.

Kevin Franklin Hayes, 46, from Longcreek Drive in Columbia was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died about a half hour after the incident.

Witnesses say Hayes was struck and killed after walking eastbound on Lorick Avenue and, for an unknown reason, ignored the active crossing warning devices as the train was approaching.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is working to notify the next of kin.

No one on the train was hurt, according to officials.

The Associated Press reports the train was headed from New York City to Miami. Our team discovered that train is Silver Star 91.

The Amtrak train was stopped for several hours before leaving, according to officials. No one on the train was hurt. According the Amtrak's website, it is running more than 4 hours behind.

Police say the railroad crossing will be blocked off until noon while the Traffic Safety Unit investigates.Our crew on the scene tells us there is a detour in place for drivers.

