Woman beats home invader with club until police arrive

(Photo: Photo courtesy Slidell Police Department)

SLIDELL - A woman used a club to fight off a man who burst into her home and punched her repeatedly, according to Slidell Police.



The incident occurred Monday night in the 3100 block of Carey Street in Slidell just after 11 p.m.



According to Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau, the victim heard a loud series of noises outside of her home and she opened the door to investigate.



Seuzeneau said the woman saw a man, identified as 23-year-old Rakeem Ash, chasing someone down the street. Apparently, when the suspect saw the woman looking at him, he turned his attention toward her and began running in her direction.



Before the victim could close her door, police said Ash punched her in the face several times and forced his way inside.



The victim was able to retrieve a wooden club from inside of her home and police said she struck Ash several times until he could not fight back.



Police were called and said that Ash became 'excited' and started jumping around when they arrived. He was taken into custody and initially was transported to the hospital, before being relocated to the Slidell City Jail where he was booked on home invasion and battery.



Police said Ash admitted that he took some drugs over the previous days and didn't remember the incident.



"In so many ways this could have resulted in a much different ending," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "Luckily the quick actions of the homeowner and our officers prevented that from happening."

© 2017 WWL-TV