Witnesses: Neighbor shot Spring woman over barking dogs

SPRING, Texas -- A woman is dead after a dispute over barking dogs led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 investigators responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Mourning Dove just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. That is where a neighbor shot another neighbor in what appears to be an ongoing dispute.

A third neighbor then pulled out his own gun to detain the suspect until authorities arrived.

Witnesses say the suspect shot his next-door neighbor right after she yelled at him for kicking her small dog. Deputy constables handcuffed and photographed the suspected gunman at the scene.

"The dog was going after the guy that had the gun,” said Kenya Guillory, a neighbor. “He started kicking him, and the girl that got shot she said don't kick my dogs.”

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she later died.

Cell phone video captured by a witness shows the dire moments after the woman was shot by her neighbor.

"I see her laying on the ground. The guy was saying, ‘She’s going to die! She’s going to die! What do I do?’ I said, ‘Hold pressure on it,’” Guillory said.

It was a dramatic showdown concluding a confrontation that nobody in the neighborhood expected would escalate the way it did.

Neighbors describe it as an ongoing feud between two neighbors. Investigators say it was the woman's small barking dogs that may have finally pushed her next-door neighbor over the edge.

A family friend says the woman would have never started trouble and says she's expressed concerns about the next-door neighbor now accused of taking her life.

The woman who lost her life has not been officially identified, and neither has the man accused of taking her life.

Detectives say they've heard a lot about the apparent ongoing dispute between the two, but they are hoping the man who's now in handcuffs will start talking soon to help them understand what led up to this deadly incident.

