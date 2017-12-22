Woman left with nasty surprise after bag gets stuck in Delta luggage limbo

An epic fail: the words of a loyal Delta customer about her favorite airline.

Five days since the big power outage shut down everything at the airport including “baggage claim,” Delta still had not produced her checked luggage.

Delta claims that most of the thousands of backed-up bags have now been delivered to passengers since Sunday’s power-failure here at Hartsfield Jackson airport.

But apparently, that didn't include Jodi Moss’s bag. So, where did it go?

“It was a terrible scene,” Moss said.

At first, she was just glad on Sunday as she found her way through the dark, powerless, busiest airport in the world that everyone was safe - and she was back home in Atlanta.

The next question: what about her suitcase?

“It was one, large suitcase because I was gone for about 8 days, so it has my whole life in it,” Moss said.

And Delta Air Lines promised her that they would deliver it to her home.

“I was hoping that the next day, I’d have the bag delivered to me,” Moss said.

But no suitcase came on Monday - Delta hadn’t found it, yet. Then, on Tuesday night, Delta texted Moss the good news: the baggage folks had found her suitcase – it was “scanning in ATL.”

The bad news: “There are no delivery windows for ATL at this time.”

Then, Delta referred Jodi to a website that was tracking her suitcase.

“It’s called WheresMySuitcase.com,” she said.

And it showed that the delivery was set for Wednesday, but no delivery driver arrived. Which delivery service had it? Delta didn’t know.

“And they don’t know what company has my bag,” Moss said. “Therefore, I can’t go directly to wherever my bag is and pick it up.”

11Alive called Delta and a Delta spokesperson said that out of thousands of backed-up bags, by Friday, most had been delivered since the power-outage on Sunday. He also said he would check on Jodi’s bag.

And, at 3 p.m. Friday, Jodi’s bag suddenly appeared at her door in Atlanta.

That’s the good news. But it had been sitting in the pouring rain, somewhere. Everything inside was soaking wet - clothes mildewed and ruined.

This loyal and frequent Delta flyer, who is glad that everyone is safe from the airport power outage, hopes she never has to check a bag on Delta ever again.

“I know it’s an unexpected circumstance, but, honestly, they’re a big enough company to react to this in a professional and efficient manner,” she said.

Delta’s public relations person emailed us minutes after her bag had been delivered to her that she now had it.

We explained that this was true, but everything in it was destroyed from being out in the rain. We’re still waiting on Delta’s response.

