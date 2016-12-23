2016 in Review: Top 10 photo galleries

Photo by Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sometimes words aren’t simply enough to describe the craziness that was 2016. Over the course of the calendar year, the Queen City was not shy at all when it comes to making national headlines. From the Keith Scott shooting protests to the Panthers Super Bowl run, NBC Charlotte was there with our cameras and mics to help the viewers get a front row view of the city’s memorable happenings.

Here are 2016’s most memorable moments in pictures:

Charlotte's number one local story of 2016 also topped the list of most popular photo galleries of 2016.

Charlotte loves the Panthers, and they love tight end Greg Olsen. The 6,600-square-foot home went on the market in February for $1,699,950. The 6,664-square-foot home is a mix of Old World charm and contemporary design. It has six bedrooms and five full bathrooms with three half baths.

The internet lost its mind in 2015 with the dress debate (was it blue/black or black/gold? Ahh!). In 2016, a radio personality from Indiana posted to Facebook a photo of a cell phone that had been dropped on a rug and challenging her followers to find it. The trick: the phone's case looks almost exactly like the rug's designs.

The Queen City made national headlines during late-September for the wrong reasons, as an officer-involved shooting sparked protests and riots in the streets of Charlotte.

Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed on September 20 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, Brentley Vinson. Both Vinson and Scott are African American.

The shooting sparked protests and riots throughout Charlotte for the following week. A number of the protests were peaceful while some broke out in violent rioting, shutting down interstates, and the shooting and killing of an African American protester.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Department rounded up 70 people on drug and gun charges in October.

Over the course of the 10-month long roundup known as "Operation Harvest," 70 individuals were faced with 135 charges.

The winter weather hit the Carolinas in January and NBC Charlotte asked viewers to submit photos of the snow. Check out some of the awesome photos sent by you, the viewers here.

6. 2016 Oscars

The 2016 edition of the Academy Awards will most likely be remembered as the year Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar. Leo looked great in the red carpet that night but what's the point of having the internet around without pointing out the "worst dressed"?

While most Panthers fans would rather forget the outcome of the big game, but who would want to forget the buzz and excitement that the 2015 team generated leading up to Super Bowl Sunday? It was a season to remember for 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Panthers, who finished the regular season with a 15-1 record.

The Party Rock Fire left some devastating effects across the Lake Lure area, as thousands of people were forced out of their homes and air quality thoughout the state were being threatened. While the fires were nothing to smile about, locals and photographers captured some breathtaking photos.

The local community mourned and paid tribute for Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen, who died after being shot in the line of duty.

Irving Fenner, Jr., was arrested by authorities in Rhode Island in connection to the fatal shooting of Officer Brackeen, along with three others charged with helping Fenner leave North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach may be known for being a popular vacation destination among Carolinas, but a group of individuals apparently took things way too far at a local motel, as they were all charged with prostitution.

Officers with Myrtle Beach Street Crimes Unit busted the 11 suspects after conducting an undercover prostitution operation.

