Zoo Atlanta names cockroach after Tom Brady

Zoo Atlanta may have lost its Super Bowl bet, but it was still able to do a little trolling.
The Falcons blew a 25-point lead to lose Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, causing Zoo Atlanta to lose a bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Providence, RI.
The bet was that the losing side would name a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback.
Here he is, Tom Brady... the Madagascar hissing cockroach:
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado - Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!
The two zoos actually agreed before the game that the animal would be a cockroach since the losing side would be "bitter."
But the zoo had a big "Brady Bunch" family of cockroaches to name, so they named the tiniest one Tom.
Well played.
