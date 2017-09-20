5 things to know about Greg Olsen's replacement

Aug 31, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) during warm ups for the final pre-season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

CHARLOTTE - With Greg Olsen out 8 weeks with a broken foot, the Panthers now turn to Ed Dickson for production at the tight end spot.

Dickson is in his eighth season in the NFL, and is familiar to some fans.

Here are 5 things to know about Ed Dickson

1. He helped the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII

Dickson had two receptions for 37 yards in the Ravens Super Bowl victory over San Francisco.

2. He played 13 games as a defensive lineman for Oregon

Before becoming 2nd Team All-Pac 10 in 2008, Dickson played 13 games as a defensive lineman for the Ducks as a freshman in 2006 because of depth issues. He registered 10 tackles.

3. He was a high school punter

Not only was Dickson the star tight end and defensive end for Bellflower (CA) High School, he was also a punter. He punted 11 times with an average of 45.4 yards per punt, pinning five punts inside the 20-yard line.

4. Country music fan

Dickson is a big fan of Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Kenny Chesney, he told Charlotte Magazine.

5.Traded for Tebow

Kind of. On draft night in 2010 the Baltimore Ravens traded their first round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three lower round picks. The Ravens used one of those picks to draft Dickson in the third round. Denver used their first-round pick on Tim Tebow.

© 2017 WCNC.COM