5 things you need to know about the Panthers in the draft

Feb 24, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

CHARLOTTE - The NFL Draft is upon us! Teams will start making selections at 8 p.m., ET on Thursday evening.

The Panthers are slated to take the No. 8 overall pick.

Here's 5 things you NEED to know about the Panthers and this year's draft.

1. This is the highest the Panthers are scheduled to select since 2011. Of course, that was the year that the Panthers took quarterback Cam Newton from Auburn, No. 1 overall. Pretty good pick!

2. Unless the Panthers trade the pick, this will be the third time Carolina selects eighth overall.

In 1996 the team took running back Tim Biakabutuka from Michigan. Battling career-long injury issues, Biakabutuka only played only 12 games in his first two seasons, and the most games he played in one season was 12 in 2000. His career ended in 2001 at the age of 27.

In 2003 Carolina drafted offensive tackle Jordan Gross from Utah. It paid off. Gross was a reliable member of the Panthers line for 11 seasons, playing in, and starting in 167 games.

3. Not ALL great players come from the first round. The Panthers have had many first-round "busts" like Biakabutuka. But sometimes you find a diamond in the rough. In 2003 the team drafted a wide receiver out of Utah in the 3rd round. Steve Smith became perhaps the best player in franchise history.

4. Remember Josh Norman? His departure might not be so painful depending on what the Panthers do with their "comp" or compensatory pick. Teams are awarded a comp pick when a high-priced free agent leaves, based on the talent level of the player who left. Norman was talented, so the Panthers received the highest comp pick you can -- a third round pick. Can they find a good player with that pick? We'll see.

5. The Panthers don't HAVE to use the No. 8 pick -- they can trade it. Part of the fun of draft night is seeing which teams wheel and deal. Would the Panthers take players and picks from another team to move back in the first round? And what would they be willing to give up to move up? We'll just have to see.

© 2017 WCNC.COM