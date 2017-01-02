A look at Carolina's free agents

Dec 11, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

CHARLOTTE- Even after a 6-10 season, there's a general consensus in the Panthers locker room: Carolina is a team you want to play for.

The Panthers have 14 unrestricted free agents headed into the 2017 season, and Charles Johnson is one of them.

The Panthers defensive end took a pay cut to stay with Carolina this season. His feelings about coming back haven't changed.

"I want to be here. That's all I know is Carolina and hopefully it stays that way," Johnson said.

In his tenth season with the Panthers, Johnson finished with 14 tackles and 12 assists. In 2015, he had 5 tackles and 7 assists.

"I'm not done playing, so hopefully I can get a job somewhere. I'll be looking in the papers somewhere," Johnson joked.

Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short is also a free agent. Carolina and Short couldn't come to an agreement on a long term deal before the 2016 season. On Monday, Short said he doesn't know what the future holds but he knows what he wants.

"To be a Carolina Panther, forever," Short said. "They took a chance on me out the draft, so my heart is here so hopefully things work out."

Short said not having a deal worked out wasn't a distraction this season, and he hasn't heard when the talks will begin now that the Panthers are finished.

"I'm just as clueless as you guys. We just finished a humbling season, it didn't go the way we wanted it to. We got humbled, and we just got to go in the offseason and come back ready to work," Short said.

On the offensive side, Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is also an unrestricted free agent. He played for the Panthers in 2013, then after a season with the Cardinals he returned in 2015.

"I came back, why leave," Ginn responded when asked if he wanted to stay with Carolina.

He finished this season third in terms of receiving yards with 54 catches for 752 yards this season. His four touchdowns tie for the second most among wide receivers.

"That's why I have a team, that's why I have an agent. I'll let them handle that. I did my part," he said Monday.

The Panthers full list of unrestricted free agents is below:

DE Charles Johnson

DT Kawann Short

RT Mike Remmers

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

DE Mario Addison

FS Colin Jones

CB Teddy Williams

FS Michael Griffin

C Ryan Wendell

G Chris Scott

DT Kyle Love

CB Leonard Johnson

ILB Ben Jacobs

ILB AJ Klein

