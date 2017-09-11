Asheville artists welcome thousands escaping Irma

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The streets of Downtown Asheville are packed Sunday night. Several business owners say this is turning out to be one of the busiest weekends of the year. With a lot of people saying if they must evacuate they wanted to at least go somewhere fun! And the locals are doing their best to help make the city a welcoming place.

Like a man singing perched in a tree.

“I can’t feel the pain of those experiencing the hurricane,” he sang. “If you don’t got one, I got a home. So hey if you need some help, chill at my house.”

Hotels say their almost booked solid. Everywhere - license plates from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina.

“You try to enjoy the party and take in the sights, but your mind is at home,” said one Florida evacuee. “So we’ve been looked in online and the weather channel and still kinda on high alert.”

Frustration perhaps best expressed on the famous before I die chalk board. Someone writing their dream: go home after Irma.

All those folks that came up here are still going to feel a little impact from the storm. Emergency responders say the main concern is the heavy rain. Not in the form of flooding, but landslides from the mountains.

Follow us on Facebook page and Twitter

ALERTS: Latest WFMY News 2 Weather Alerts

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

© 2017 WFMY-TV