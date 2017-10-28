Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension, will serve 5-game ban in 2018

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON, Texas (USA TODAY) -- Yuli Gurriel will not be suspended for his inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series until 2018, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.

Instead, Manfred said Gurriel will serve a five-game suspension at the start of the 2018 season, and does not anticipate the union will appeal the discipline.

Gurriel was caught on camera making a slant-eyed gesture and also seemed to say the Spanish word “chinito,’’ meaning “little Chinese guy,’’ in reference to the Japan-born Yu Darvish.

“Yesterday I was commenting that I’d never had any success against Darvish, and the gesture was saying that I wish he would look at me like one of them (Japanese players) and maybe he’d throw me an easy pitch so I can do something,’’ said Gurriel, who was 1-for-7 in his career against Darvish before the home run. “At no point did I mean that in an offensive way. On the contrary, I’ve always had a lot of respect for them.’’

Darvish termed Gurriel’s ugly gesture “disrespectful’’ but was mostly in a forgiving mood, suggesting it be a learning experience.

After the game, he posted a conciliatory tweet that read in part, “No one is perfect. That includes both you and I. What he had done today isn’t right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him. If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind.’’

