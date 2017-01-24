Balance key for Johnson in chase for eight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The NASCAR media tour kicked off Tuesday at the Charlotte Convention Center with reigning cup champ Jimmie Johnson.

In 2017 Johnson will chase his eighth championship. The questions about Johnson’s quest will follow him everywhere he goes this season, but he’s not concerned.

“That’s just what I want to do,” Johnson said. “It’s what I’m about.”

Johnson thinks the real issue is holding himself back.

“I have to challenge myself more to pull back and stay balanced with my personal and professional life, and try to keep a smile on my face,” Johnson said. “I’m learning how to do that as life goes on. I’m getting better at it.”

2017 represents a new challenge for Johnson. NASCAR unveiled a new race structure and another new points system Monday evening. Johnson expects there to be some resistance to change, but he’s encouraged by the continued collaboration of the sport’s key stakeholders.

“When you look at what is important for television, drivers, teams, NASCAR, and to put that all together, I think we’ve ended up in a very good place,” Johnson said. “Sure, everything needs to be refined. But when you consider today’s environment, I think we’ve really hit the high spots on all of it.”

