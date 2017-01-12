WCNC
Close

Knights' annual 'Pink Knights' game scheduled for May 6

WCNC 11:36 AM. EST January 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights’ annual “Pink Knights” game has been scheduled for May 6 against the Gwinnett Braves.

For a $10 donation, fans will have the opportunity to have a love one’s first and last name appear on a jersey that will be worn by a Knights player. After the game, fans will also have a chance to bid on the game-worn, autographed jerseys.

Over the course of 11 years, the Knights have raised over $100,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness. This year’s partners include Belk and Charlotte Radiology.

For more information about the 2016 Pink Knights game, visit www.charlotteknights.com/pinkknights.

 

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories