Knights' annual 'Pink Knights' game scheduled for May 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights’ annual “Pink Knights” game has been scheduled for May 6 against the Gwinnett Braves.

For a $10 donation, fans will have the opportunity to have a love one’s first and last name appear on a jersey that will be worn by a Knights player. After the game, fans will also have a chance to bid on the game-worn, autographed jerseys.

To submit a loved one's name to be featured on our 12th Annual #PinkKnights jerseys, fill out our form here: https://t.co/iZztBPIiQC pic.twitter.com/BOeQEm1WcQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) January 12, 2017

Over the course of 11 years, the Knights have raised over $100,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness. This year’s partners include Belk and Charlotte Radiology.

For more information about the 2016 Pink Knights game, visit www.charlotteknights.com/pinkknights.

