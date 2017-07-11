Report: Michael Jordan among group interested in buying Marlins

Michael Jordan takes over the Hornets' social media poll. (Photo: Getty Images)

MIAMI – A group including retired New York Yankee great Derek Jeter is closing in on a deal to purchase the Miami Marlins for over $1 billion, according to a report from the New York Post.

Also included in the group is none other than Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan, but according to the Post, MJ is said to be “kicking in very little cash.”

The Post reported that a source close to Jeter said the former baseball player views Jordan as a role model on how to become a successful sports executive.

Jeter has been connected to rumors of buying the franchise from Jeffrey Loria for some time. He and former Florida governor Jeb Bush initially bid on the team earlier this year before Bush pulled out of the group in May. In April, the group reportedly bid $1.3 billion for the club.

Other groups reportedly interested in purchasing the Marlins include Miami billionaire Jorge Mas and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

The Marlins will host Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history.

On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at the possibility of expanding the league for the first time since 1998 and included Charlotte as a possible destination.

"I think we have some great candidates," Manfred said. "I know the mayor of Montreal has been very vocal about bringing baseball back to Montreal. Charlotte is a possibility. And I would like to think that Mexico City or some place in Mexico would be another possibility."

The Charlotte Knights released a statement following Manfred's comments, saying that any major league expansion is still "years away."

