Batum's guarantee fall short, 76ers beat Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) tips a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Dario Saric had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the slumping Charlotte Hornets 105-99 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Charlotte guard Nic Batum failed to make good on his guarantee that the Hornets would beat the 76ers. He had 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, but the Hornets lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Perhaps desperate to snap his team out of its losing ways, Batum told the Charlotte Observer after Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that he was guaranteeing a win against Philadelphia.

Robert Covington had 17 points for the 76ers. T.J. McConnell added 14 points and seven assists.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points for the Hornets, who lost to the 76ers for the second time this season.

