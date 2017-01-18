Beech Mountain hosts 36th Annual Adaptive Ski Week

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- It's a feel-good story that takes place every year up in the mountains: volunteers coming together to help people with disabilities to ski.

Eighty-three participants are at Beech Mountain this week for their 36th Annual Adaptive Ski Week.

"This is Christmas for me, so this is the best," said volunteer Bill Hillerman. "This is the week I never miss."

Whether they're 4-years-old, or 74.

"You can see it on their faces," Hillerman said. "It sticks with you forever. Hits you right to the core."

Beech Mountain Resort's Adaptive Ski Week gets people with disabilities the experience they always wanted or always hoped they'd have again.

"We didn't know there were opportunities to continue doing all the many things that he enjoyed previously," said Janice Sellars.

Sellars says her son was always athletic before his injury and she wasn't sure if he'd ever get to ski again.

"Even though we do it a different way, it's still pleasurable to him," Sellars said. "And he's enjoying every day of life."

For Brian Penny, it's the thrill of flying downhill.

"I've never been a cold weather person, to be honest with you, but I do like speed," Penny said. "I mean, I'm not going to lie."

He says the program in place by Disabled Sports USA Chapter SPARC and many other sponsors has provided them with some of the best, most dedicated instructors they could ask for.

"There are no limits to what they'll do to help us, to help me or somebody else have fun," Penny said. "It's a blast."

The instructors, volunteers and participants will back out there tomorrow and Friday to wrap up the week.

