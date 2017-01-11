Kemba Walker stars in "Walker Charlotte Ranger"

CHARLOTTE, NC - Last year the Hornets PR and Marketing staff were disappointed that Kemba Walker was not named an All-Star.

Maybe that's not strong enough.

"We were bitterly disappointed," said Pete Guelli, the team's Chief Marketing Officer. "We decided as a group this was something we were going to go after, and do whatever we can to get him (to the All-Star Game) this year."

The result was "Walker Charlotte Ranger," a play on the old 90s action show, "Walker Texas Ranger," starring Chuck Norris.

"He said his Dad used to watch it," Guelli said. "He understood we wanted to do something different, something fun, and he was on board from the very beginning."

The show features several Youtube episodes found here, in which Walker, complete with a ten-gallon hat, and sheriff's badge, acts out action scenes in the bowels of Spectrum Center, the Hornets home in Uptown Charlotte.

"It's a collective effort," Guelli said. "We have a tremendous amount of marketing talent in this building."

It's a fun idea, but the Hornets are dead serious about pushing fan votes for Walker, who's enjoying a career season.

The sixth-year player from Connecticut is scoring a career-high 23.1 points per game, along with career-high shooting percentages of 47% from the field, and 42% from three-point range.

"He is a tireless worker," Guelli said. "The reason he is so good is the time he's put in this offseason, and that exemplifies what an All-Star really is."

To vote Kemba Walker in as a starter for the NBA All-Star game, click here.

