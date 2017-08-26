Benjamin, receivers hand out backpacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It’s that time of year again, football season of course. But it’s also back to school time.

What does every kid need on their first day of school? A brand new backpack.

Thanks to Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, 200 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte will be ready for the first day of school.

“Where I come from you don’t see that lot,” Benjamin said. “I wish people would have done this in Belle Glade [Florida], and gave out stuff for us to take to school.”

Devin Funchess and Austin Duke were just two of Benjamin’s teammates on hand to help out. A Charlotte native, Duke spent time at the Boys and Girls Club in this area when he was a kid.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and that’s exactly what this is,” Duke said. “Anything new is always exciting. Whether it’s pencils or notebooks, you’re ready to use it. It’s just an exciting time, especially getting it from a guy like Kelvin Benjamin.”

Heading into his fourth season Benjamin says it’s time to start investing back into his community.

“I feel comfortable,” Benjamin said. “I’m loving Charlotte man. I love the team. So I just feel like I should give back.”

