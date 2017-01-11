Biles, Raisman to replace leotards for bikinis in SI Swimsuit

(Photo: Alex Livesey, 2016 Getty Images)

Olympic champions Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are vaulting into a new arena, that of Sports Illustrated.

The magazine announced Tuesday the two gymnasts will be ditching their leotards for bikinis for the SI Swimsuit 2017 edition.

Biles who captured the Olympic all-around title, five medals and hearts of Americans during the Rio Olympics took to social media to express her excitement. The 19-year-old tweeted a promo shot of herself doing a handstand.

So excited to make my @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue! https://t.co/kyKjRZcS7E pic.twitter.com/S0tSi53PAy — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 10, 2017

Two-time Olympian Raisman also took to social media to express a strong sentiment.

"I'm very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this," the 22-year-old said in her Instagram caption. "SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way which is why I am so happy to be a part of it."

MJ Day, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor, released a statement on the magazine's website saying he was thrilled to include gold-medal winning Raisman and Biles.

"Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today." Day noted the two's professional accomplishments and elite athletic ability followed by saying how James Macari's lens brings out a 'strikingly sexy and beautiful' images. "These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits."

According to Sports Illustrated, the gymnasts' shoot was in Houston at a skate park and sculpture garden. The 2017 Swimsuit edition is scheduled to be released in February.

Copyright 2016 WCNC