Bills hire Sean McDermott as head coach

Nov 2, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott stands on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Sean McDermott is leaving the Carolina Panthers to become the new head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Adam Benigni of WGRZ tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon. WGRZ is WCNC's TEGNA sister station.

McDermott has been Carolina's defensive coordinator for six seasons, all under head coach Ron Rivera.

The 42-year-old's defensive units were ranked in the Top 10 in the NFL from 2012-15.

In 2016, McDermott's defense got off to a slow start but finished second in sacks with 47, and tied for second in takeaways with 17.

McDermott takes over in Buffalo for Rex Ryan, who was fired with one game remaining in the 2016 season.

Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with the Bills.

Copyright 2016 WCNC