Bringing home Braheam: Harding QB taken in by coach

Harding QB Braheam Murphy was taken in by his coach, Sam Greiner, and his family. Courtesy: Sam Greiner

CHARLOTTE - Most football coaches say when they take over a team they become a father to dozens of young men.

That's no different for Harding coach Sam Greiner, who took over a program during desperate times three years ago.

"When I worked in the school I saw these kids and I said, why can't they win here," Greiner said. "These kids had it in them."

Now, Harding is 3-0, poised for just its third winning season in 27 years.

But back then, there was one kid in particular that caught Greiner's attention.



Braheam Murphy was one of the youngest players on the team back then. He was academically ineligible. And times were tough for him.

"I went through a lot of hardships," Murphy said. "It was hard on me I didn't really know a lot. I was just caught up in the world."

Murphy was not getting good grades. Which seemed strange because he seemed bright.

"I was taking him place to place and he didn't have a stable environment to live in," Greiner said. "That's the reason he was doing bad in grades, he couldn't get to school in time, he had nobody to bring him to school."

Greiner was giving Murphy rides to multiple homes -- it was always changing. So he and his family decided to bring Braheam in.

"I talked to my wife and said we need to do something here, and he became a son of ours," Greiner said.

Now Murphy lives with the Greiners and their two daughters.

"It has a lot to do with our faith," Greiner said. "We go by What Would Jesus Do? And it was tugging at our heart, it was the right thing to do."

With a stable home life Murphy thrived on and off the field. His grades improved. He's now the Rams quarterback and leader.

He even accepted an offer to attend Army West Point and play defensive back for the Black Knights.

"It's best for my future," Murphy said. "I know I'm mentally strong so I'll be able to get through it."

Added Greiner: "I'm so proud of him, I really am. As of now, Braheam, I consider him a son of mine."

© 2017 WCNC.COM